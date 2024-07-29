Jersey Shore town and bar continue to fight over ‘teen nights’

BEACH HAVEN — The Marlin Restaurant & Bar has been offering teen nights since 1989 but now local officials want the decades-long tradition gone because of “unruly teens.”

A federal judge decided not to take up the lawsuit the Marlin filed against Beach Haven. Now they wait for a ruling from Ocean County Superior Court, NJ.com reports.

An ordinance went into effect earlier this year, which caused the establishment to cancel its June 30 teen night that happens multiple times a month.

Since then, they have found ways to get around the ordinance with an alcohol-free event open to everyone.

The Instagram account “Marlin Teen Night” still exists but posts this month mention the events are for “all ages.”

The bar’s owner believes the local ordinance discriminated against young customers.

During a council meeting in May, the police chief said it was an issue of “manpower” for the department, according to NJ.com.

Proposed amendments to the ordinance, which can be found here, will be voted on by the council on Aug. 12.

