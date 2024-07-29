NJ husband and wife found dead in murder-suicide, prosecutor says
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Cumberland) — A married couple was found dead over the weekend in what Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said appeared to be a murder-suicide.
On Saturday around 7:44 p.m., State Police from the Bridgeton Barracks responded to a property on Roadstown Road in Hopewell Township.
Troopers found a 52-year-old woman and 53-year-old man both dead of gunshot wounds.
Initial investigation showed the husband had shot his wife before taking his own life, Webb-McRae said.
Troopers examined the home and "outbuildings" and found no signs of forced entry or foul play by a third party.
The couple’s names were being withheld due to privacy restrictions in domestic violence matters.
They were, however, identified publicly by their initials, A.M. and J.M.
