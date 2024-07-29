NJ husband and wife found dead in murder-suicide, prosecutor says

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Cumberland) — A married couple was found dead over the weekend in what Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

On Saturday around 7:44 p.m., State Police from the Bridgeton Barracks responded to a property on Roadstown Road in Hopewell Township.

Hopewell Township Cumberland County (Google Maps, Canva) Hopewell Township Cumberland County (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Troopers found a 52-year-old woman and 53-year-old man both dead of gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation showed the husband had shot his wife before taking his own life, Webb-McRae said.

Hopewell Township Cumberland County (Google Maps) Hopewell Township Cumberland County (Google Maps) loading...

Troopers examined the home and "outbuildings" and found no signs of forced entry or foul play by a third party.

CCPO via Facebook CCPO via Facebook loading...

The couple’s names were being withheld due to privacy restrictions in domestic violence matters.

They were, however, identified publicly by their initials, A.M. and J.M.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker