New Jersey woman faked her own child’s cancer — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Front pages of the Star-Ledger and The Jersey Journal Front pages of the Star-Ledger (Star-Ledger) and The Jersey Journal (The Jersey Journal) loading...

New Jersey's largest newspaper will soon no longer be available in a print format.

The Newark Morning Ledger Co., the owner of the Star-Ledger, said it will no longer publish a print edition of the newspaper after Feb. 2. The company also plans to close its Montville production facility. The online version will continue at NJ.com.

Sister newspapers the Times of Trenton, the South Jersey Times and the weekly Hunterdon County Democrat, owned by Advance Local, will also end their print editions. All will continue to be available online.

Shower, Rutgers dorm (Rutgers.edu, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Shower, Rutgers dorm (Rutgers.edu, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Rutgers University student has been accused of using his cell phone to take video of several female students while they showered at dorms on the Rutgers campus in New Brunswick.

Rutgers Police Department received a call on Oct. 2, reporting one such student being recorded while in the bathroom.

In the following weeks, police received at least two reports of similar incidents in nearby dorms.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Several New Jersey towns have set teen curfews for Halloween activities this week as a proactive measure against possible problems.

Edison, Long Branch, Perth Amboy, Voorhees, South River, Wall Township and Washington Township in Morris County have set a 9 p.m. curfew for most of the week, including Wednesday, which is known as Mischief Night. Middletown and Point Pleasant Beach have curfews starting at 8 p.m. South Plainfield and Woodbridge's curfew takes effect at 7 p.m. Clementon's curfew starts at 7:30 p.m.

In some of the towns, the curfews apply to those age 16 and under, while other towns impact those 18 and younger.

Garden State Youth Correctional facility (NJDOC, Google Maps) Corrections officers indictment for inmate assault and report coverup Garden State Youth Correctional facility (NJDOC, Google Maps) loading...

TRENTON — A state grand jury has voted to file charges against six state correctional police officers in connection with the alleged assault of an inmate at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County, over four years ago — and an alleged coverup in officer reports.

A seven-count indictment was returned against the following sergeant and five senior corrections officers, stemming from what authorities said was a pepper spraying and forceful cell removal incident on April 8, 2020.

Ocean County Jail/Townsquare Media illustration Ocean County Jail/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — A New Jersey woman lied about having to help her child with cancer treatments so that she could convince a judge to repeatedly delay her case, according to authorities.

Alicia Campbell, 37, of Mays Landing was charged on Tuesday with records tampering, impersonation, forgery, obstruction of justice, and making a false statement, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities said that during an ongoing criminal case, Campbell claimed her child had leukemia and that she needed to take care of them.

LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's top 10 unique museums New Jersey is home to many museums that cater to all interests and ages. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.