OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — A New Jersey woman lied about having to help her child with cancer treatments so that she could convince a judge to repeatedly delay her case, according to authorities.

Alicia Campbell, 37, of Mays Landing was charged on Tuesday with records tampering, impersonation, forgery, obstruction of justice, and making a false statement, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities said that during an ongoing criminal case, Campbell claimed her child had leukemia and that she needed to take care of them.

According to prosecutors, she submitted documents that her child was undergoing treatments — first at a Philadelphia hospital and then at a hospital in Texas after the initial treatments were unsuccessful.

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston (Google Maps)

However, authorities noticed that the address of the Texas hospital was wrong on one letter supposedly written by a doctor. Investigators followed up and found Campbell had forged the letter and that her child had never received any treatment from them.

Campbell was arrested on Tuesday. She is being held at Ocean County Jail, according to jail records.

Charged with stealing from senior community

Prosecutors said the fake documents were a way for Campbell to repeatedly delay an ongoing criminal case involving her former job at a senior living community.

Campbell worked as the Lifestyle Director of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Community & Golf Course in Ocean Township.

In late March 2023, she was charged with theft, financial facilitation, and forgery.

Campbell was accused of stealing over $175,000 from the senior living community between January 2019 and January 2022. She also paid another employee $1,900 to help her with the fraud, prosecutor said.

Fraud case repeatedly delayed

After being charged, and later indicted by an Ocean County grand jury, Campbell was arraigned on her charges this past February.

In April, she said to the court that her child was undergoing treatment for leukemia at a hospital in Philadelphia. Over the summer, however, she said that the treatments hadn't worked, according to prosecutors.

Alicia Campbell (Ocean County Jail)

She said to the court that her child was transferred to the Texas Children's Hospital and submitted the fake — yet detailed documents — according to prosecutors.

A judge repeatedly granted adjournments for Campbell's case so that she could take care of her child's ongoing cancer treatment.

Prosecutors say the story about her child getting treatment at the Texas hospital was a ruse to get her case delayed.

