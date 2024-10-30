Rutgers student accused of recording female students in dorm showers

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Rutgers University student has been accused of using his cell phone to take video of several female students while they showered at dorms on the Rutgers campus in New Brunswick.

Rutgers Police Department received a call on Oct. 2, reporting one such student being recorded while in the bathroom.

middlesex county (Canva) loading...

In the following weeks, police received at least two reports of similar incidents in nearby dorms.

An investigation involving Rutgers police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that 18-year-old Michael Williams, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, allegedly used his phone to record multiple victims.

Shower, Rutgers dorm (Rutgers.edu, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Shower, Rutgers dorm (Rutgers.edu, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

On Friday, Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

He was being held at Middlesex County Jail as of Wednesday, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with additional, relevant information was asked to call Detective Haley Hlavka of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3287 or Sgt. Robert Calvert of the Rutgers University Police Department at 848-932-4815.

