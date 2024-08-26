Teen killed in gruesome NJ boating accident – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey stories for Monday, August 26, 2024

PATERSON — The search is on for a woman who stabbed her 4-year-old niece multiple times and hospitalized her, according to published reports.

Police found the child victim inside a Paterson home near 10th and East 24th Streets around 4 p.m. Friday, Passaic County prosecutors said.

The 4-year-old had been stabbed repeatedly and was quickly hospitalized.

Faherem LaSane, the girl's father, said to ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the stabbing left her with a punctured lung and punctured liver.

HARVEY CEDARS — First responders converged on a Long Beach Island beach for what police called a “tragic boating accident” Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 a teenage girl was dismembered by the motor of a boat being driven by her father. Multiple people on board the boat were traumatized by the incident, according to NBC Philadelphia, which was first to report details about the tragedy.

Harvey Cedars police disclosed no details about the incident in a message on their Facebook page and referred inquiries to the State Police Marine Services Bureau.

Demand for assistance through food pantries has shot up throughout the Garden State as families struggle to keep up with the rising prices of everyday needs.

Between 2019 and 2023, the all-food Consumer Price Index increased by 25%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Inflation has slowed, but prices remain at levels that may be out of reach for families — even ones with two incomes.

Many New Jersey families are turning to pantries to help for the first time ever.

"Absolutely no shame — we don't want anybody not knowing where the next meal for themselves or their children is coming from," said Elizabeth McCarthy, president and CEO of Community FoodBank of New Jersey. "They are just having trouble making it to that next paycheck."

And during any year, summer increases need in New Jersey — students are no longer covered for one or two meals per day, as they would be during the school year.

"And we also do see that donations drop off," McCarthy said. "I think it's just not front of mind the way it is during the holidays."

TABERNACLE — A 42-year-old school aide has been charged with using social media to lure a student to have sex with him, according to authorities.

Michael Van Kline, of Lumberton, was arrested Thursday. He's charged with third-degree child endangerment.

Van Kline has worked as a paraprofessional for the Lenape Regional High School District since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Van Kline contacted the student on social media and sent sexual messages.

Van Kline talked the juvenile into sending him nude photos, prosecutors said. He's also accused of suggesting that the two meet up for sex.

Authorities said Van Kline was released after being taken to Burlington County Jail for a court hearing.

ATLANTIC CITY — A former professional fighter has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for stabbing an Egg Harbor Township man to death at Ocean Casino Resort.

Andrew Osborne, 35, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 25 years in state prison on Thursday. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Osborne pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for the killing of Brian Wilkinson, 47, of Egg Harbor Township.

Wilkinson's body was found in his hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort on Sept. 23, 2022.

