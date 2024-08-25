🔴 NJ native stabbed to death in hotel room

🔴 Killer fled with wife back to Philadelphia

🔴 He was seen wearing victim's clothes, report says

ATLANTIC CITY — A former professional fighter has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for stabbing an Egg Harbor Township man to death at Ocean Casino Resort.

Andrew Osborne, 35, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 25 years in state prison on Thursday. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Osborne pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for the killing of Brian Wilkinson, 47, of Egg Harbor Township.

Wilkinson's body was found in his hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort on Sept. 23, 2022.

Brian Wilkinson (Adams-Perfect Funeral Home) Brian Wilkinson (Adams-Perfect Funeral Home) loading...

Osborne confessed that he had stabbed Wilkinson to death. The former mixed martial arts fighter then fled the city.

Court documents said Wilkinson had been stabbed in the head and neck, NJ.com reported.

Surveillance footage showed that Osborne was wearing Wilkinson's shoes and pants after the killing, according to the report.

ALSO SEE: NJ woman's ex hired 2 to stalk, burn her with acid, cops say

Andrew Osborne (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) Andrew Osborne (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Osborne was arrested three days later in Philadelphia.

According to ESPN, Osborne fought professionally three times in 2012 and 2013. He finished with a record of 1-2.

Independent MMA site Tapology.com said he fought for several more years and had a record of 7-11-1.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott