Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week.
Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities said Brian Wilkinson, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was found dead at around 1:30 p.m. after having been stabbed multiple times. Wilkinson's obituary states that his death was "tragic and sudden."
ESPN lists Osborne as a former MMA fighter. Tapology, an independent site for MMA fans, states his professional record was 7-11-1. His last fight was in 2017 with Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA. At least one of Osborne's bouts was broadcast on NBC Sports.
Prosecutors said that Osborne is being held in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to New Jersey. The investigation is said to be active and ongoing.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
