NJ school aide charged with soliciting nudes, sex from student

TABERNACLE — A 42-year-old school aide has been charged with using social media to lure a student to have sex with him, according to authorities.

Michael Van Kline, of Lumberton, was arrested Thursday. He's charged with third-degree child endangerment.

Van Kline has worked as a paraprofessional for the Lenape Regional High School District since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

But as of this past week, Van Kline is banned from school grounds and any school functions.

Michael Van Kline (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Van Kline contacted the student on social media and sent sexual messages.

Van Kline talked the juvenile into sending him nude photos, prosecutors said. He's also accused of suggesting that the two meet up for sex.

Authorities said Van Kline was released after being taken to Burlington County Jail for a court hearing.

Prosecutors did not reveal the student's age or gender.

Investigators are looking for other potential victims, who can contact detectives at tips@co.burlington.nj.us. Authorities said that a tip about Van Kline is what started the investigation.

Van Kline is the latest this year in a long list of educators accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with students. See other charged teachers and staff below.

