At the height of need during the COVD-19 shutdown, the network led by the Food Bank of South Jersey was serving about 95,000 people per month.

Today — and since the end of last year — the monthly count of people accepting help from the organization and its partners is at about 170,000.

"It is not slowing down," Fred Wasiak, the food bank's president and CEO, told New Jersey 101.5. "It is a tough time, and it's becoming unsustainable ... to keep up with this demand."

Demand for assistance through food pantries has shot up throughout the Garden State as families struggle to keep up with the rising prices of everyday needs.

Between 2019 and 2023, the all-food Consumer Price Index increased by 25%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Inflation has slowed, but prices remain at levels that may be out of reach for families — even ones with two incomes.

Many New Jersey families are turning to pantries to help for the first time ever.

"Absolutely no shame — we don't want anybody not knowing where the next meal for themselves or their children is coming from," said Elizabeth McCarthy, president and CEO of Community FoodBank of New Jersey. "They are just having trouble making it to that next paycheck."

And during any year, summer increases need in New Jersey — students are no longer covered for one or two meals per day, as they would be during the school year.

"And we also do see that donations drop off," McCarthy said. "I think it's just not front of mind the way it is during the holidays."

Pantries and soup kitchens typically have set hours for distribution. Sites may prefer appointments or to learn more about a family when they first visit, but they won't turn anyone away, McCarthy said.

Those looking to help organizations that feed others can donate food, money, or their time. Financial donations go further than food donations because food banks have more buying power than a typical consumer.

In Monmouth and Ocean counties, Fulfill's current list of most needed items includes groceries such as canned tuna, soups, cereals, canned veggies, and cooking oils.

Those in need can head to a food bank's website and enter their ZIP code for a list of nearby options.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom