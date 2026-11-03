We’ve all learned to say “thank you for your service.” I say it a lot, and I mean it every time, because I’ve had some remarkable veterans in my life.

My dad was an engineer. After World War II, he was a construction specialist who helped rebuild Heidelberg, Germany.

He didn’t talk about it much. Maybe he would have if I’d asked him more about his service. He passed young, when I was young, too. With more time, our conversations would have gone deeper. But I’ve always been proud that his work was putting things back together.

My best friend John and I have known each other since we were 4 years old. He joined the Marines in the mid-1980s and went on to serve with special forces in Iraq. The kid I grew up playing with in the backyard became one of the toughest, bravest people I know.

And last week I told you about my neighbor Al, a World War II pilot who handed out full-size candy bars every Halloween. Guys like Al never asked for a thing.

That’s why I like this list. “Thank you for your service” means a lot, and it means even more when someone puts action behind the words. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, a lot of businesses are doing just that.

Here’s what’s confirmed for 2026 at chains with New Jersey locations, according to VA News and Military.com.

A few ground rules. Bring your military ID, VA card or discharge papers. Most offers are dine-in only, and not every franchise takes part, so call your local spot first.

Free meals

Applebee’s: Free entrée from a Veterans Day menu, dine-in.

Free entrée from a Veterans Day menu, dine-in. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (Toms River, Teterboro): Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie, dine-in, plus an appetizer coupon good through Dec. 31.

Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie, dine-in, plus an appetizer coupon good through Dec. 31. Bonefish Grill (Deptford, East Brunswick, Egg Harbor Township, Iselin, Lawrenceville, Manalapan, Marlton, Paramus): Free Bang Bang Shrimp entrée and a nonalcoholic drink.

Free Bang Bang Shrimp entrée and a nonalcoholic drink. Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 free boneless wings and fries.

10 free boneless wings and fries. California Pizza Kitchen (Bridgewater Commons, Short Hills, Garden State Plaza): Free entrée from a special menu and a nonalcoholic drink.

Free entrée from a special menu and a nonalcoholic drink. Chili’s: Free entrée from a select menu, dine-in.

Free entrée from a select menu, dine-in. Dave & Buster’s (Woodbridge, Wayne, Atlantic City): Free entrée up to $20 and a $10 Power Card.

Free entrée up to $20 and a $10 Power Card. Denny’s: Free Original Grand Slam, 5 a.m. to noon.

Free Original Grand Slam, 5 a.m. to noon. Hard Rock Cafe (Hard Rock Atlantic City): Free Classic Smash Burger, all day.

Free Classic Smash Burger, all day. Hooters (East Brunswick, Somerset): Free meal from a Veterans Day menu with a drink purchase, dine-in.

Free meal from a Veterans Day menu with a drink purchase, dine-in. IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo, dine-in.

Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo, dine-in. Mission BBQ (Hamilton, Cherry Hill, Sicklerville, Deptford): Free sandwich.

Free sandwich. Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu, dine-in.

Free entrée from a special menu, dine-in. Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a drink, Nov. 10 and 11.

Free Bloomin’ Onion and a drink, Nov. 10 and 11. Red Lobster: Free Shrimp & Chips, dine-in.

Free Shrimp & Chips, dine-in. Red Robin (Brick, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Hamilton, Mays Landing, South Plainfield, Vineland): Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger with bottomless steak fries, dine-in.

Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger with bottomless steak fries, dine-in. Texas Roadhouse: Free meal voucher, handed out 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and good through May 31, 2027.

Free meal voucher, handed out 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and good through May 31, 2027. White Castle: Free combo meal, dine-in.

Free combo meal, dine-in. Yard House (Moorestown, American Dream): Free appetizer for veterans and active duty, dine-in.

Coffee and treats

Wawa: Free coffee for veterans, active duty and their families, in store, according to Veteran.com. Wawa has done this for years.

Free coffee for veterans, active duty and their families, in store, according to Veteran.com. Wawa has done this for years. Starbucks: Free tall brewed coffee for veterans, service members and military spouses.

Free tall brewed coffee for veterans, service members and military spouses. Dunkin’: Free donut in store, while supplies last.

Free donut in store, while supplies last. Chipotle: Free chips with guac, queso or salsa with a $5 purchase.

Free chips with guac, queso or salsa with a $5 purchase. Charleys Cheesesteaks: Free regular Gourmet Fry, no purchase needed.

Haircuts and shopping

Great Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active duty. Anyone getting a cut that day can ask for a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Free haircut for veterans and active duty. Anyone getting a cut that day can ask for a free haircut card to give to a veteran. Sport Clips: Free or discounted haircuts at participating locations.

Free or discounted haircuts at participating locations. Kohl’s: 30% off in store for military, veterans and families, Nov. 10 and 11.

30% off in store for military, veterans and families, Nov. 10 and 11. Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-priced items in store for veterans and immediate family.

The New Jersey Korean War Memorial at Park Place and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. (Eric “EJ” Johnson, Townsquare Media) The New Jersey Korean War Memorial at Park Place and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. (Eric “EJ” Johnson, Townsquare Media)

Free admission

The National Park Service waives entrance fees for everyone on Nov. 11. In New Jersey, that’s a good excuse for Morristown National Historical Park or the Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange.

Or skip the drive and stop by a memorial close to home. One of my favorites is the New Jersey Korean War Memorial on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Park Place. It’s free, it’s moving, and the names on that wall are New Jersey’s own.

One more idea

If you’re not a veteran, find one. Buy the coffee, pick up the lunch check, or just say thanks and mean it. My dad and Al would have waved it off. John still does, every time.

But I bet every one of them remembered it.

The thoughts and opinions in this story are those of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Eric “EJ” Johnson.