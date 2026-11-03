If you're looking for a state with good vibes, a new study says New Jersey is not the place to be.

New Jersey Is Not A Good Vibe State

If you have lived in New Jersey for a long time, you know we have great nightlife, awesome restaurants, and a terrific music scene. We've even been named one of America's happiest states recently.

But none of that helped us climb the list of the states giving off the best vibes. As a matter of fact, we're pretty close to the bottom of the list in that category.

Photo by Zulmaury Saavedra on Unsplash Photo by Zulmaury Saavedra on Unsplash

According to Ranker, we place 6th on the list of the states giving off the worst vibes, and that hurts my feelings.

Why Is New Jersey Giving Off Bad Vibes?

The study has a difficult time describing what a bad vibe is exactly, but it makes it clear that you'll know what it is when you feel it.

Read More: What Does Artificial Intelligence Think Of New Jersey?

Did you ever feel bad vibes in New Jersey? I want to say I haven't, but the more I think about it, the more I can see the point.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

Have you ever tried to park in a shopping center parking lot during the holidays? Have you ever gotten to work without being cut off, beeped at, or given the finger? You see what I mean?

New Jersey Is Not America's Bad Vibe Capital

The good news is that New Jersey is not #1 on America's bad vibe list, even though we came pretty close.

Get our free mobile app

The state that gives off America's worst vibe is Mississippi, followed by Alabama and Florida, with Arkansas and Texas rounding out the top 5.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo