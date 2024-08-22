More NJ towns saying ‘no’ to plasticware, condiment packs

⚫ Several towns prohibit the automatic distribution of plasticware and condiments

⚫ Jersey City has introduced an ordinance to make the move

⚫ There's a proposal to institute a statewide rule

Do you really need so much stuff when you order takeout?

A growing number of New Jersey towns feel you do not. And there's a proposal in the New Jersey Legislature that would prohibit restaurants from giving you certain items with your order, unless you request them.

On Aug. 14, Eatontown became the latest New Jersey municipality to pass a "skip the stuff" ordinance. In an effort to reduce waste, it blocks eateries from distributing plastic utensils, condiment packets, and napkins to customers, unless they're requested.

The rule goes into place next year.

"We have become a throw-away society, but there are simple ways we can reduce the use of unnecessary single-use plastic," said Marta Young, zero waste specialist for Clean Water Action, which is leading the effort to get local ordinances passed.

A version of "skip the stuff" has been approved by officials in several towns. Some spots have had such a rule on the books for years, as part of their own ban on single-use plastic bags.

And New Jersey's second-most populous city could be joining the trend. An ordinance introduced in Jersey City this month says single-use food and beverage accessories can't be provided unless requested. The ordinance includes items such as plastic cutlery, chopsticks, condiment packets, and cups.

If approved, the rule would take effect on Sept. 4.

Neptune Township is considering the move as well, advocates say.

Towns that "skip the stuff"

⚫ Aberdeen

⚫ Avalon

⚫ Cape May

⚫ Eatontown

⚫ Garwood

⚫ Hoboken

⚫ Maplewood

⚫ Monmouth Beach

⚫ Oceanport

⚫ Red Bank

⚫ Stone Harbor

⚫ Westfield

Camden County prohibits the distribution of single-use plastic items at county-sponsored events and county facilities.

NJ bill

In the New Jersey Legislature, a bill sponsored by Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, brings the "skip the stuff" movement statewide. The bill says single-use plastic utensils or condiments can't be provided unless requested.

A similar bill did not move in 2023.

The penalty for an initial violation would be $1,000. The fines go up with additional violations.

Clean Water Action is in favor of lower penalties.

"It is not about fines. It is purely about education," Young said.

