Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Midterm Election 2026 in United States (Getty images) Midterm Election 2026 in United States (Getty images)

🗳️ NJ Democrats enter Election Day with a 403,186-ballot turnout advantage among registered party voters.

🔴 Republicans Jeff Van Drew and Tom Kean Jr. face Democratic challengers in closely watched congressional races.

💰 Healthcare costs fuel closing arguments as voters decide control of Congress following a bitter, expensive campaign.

New Jersey Democrats head into Election Day with a massive early-voting advantage — and hopes of shrinking the state’s already small Republican congressional delegation. More than 1.22 million New Jerseyans cast advance ballots, with registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans by 403,186. Republican advance turnout dropped nearly 25% compared with the same point last year. Those numbers track voters’ party registrations, however, and do not reveal which candidates they supported.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill campaigned in Vineland Monday for Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock, who is trying to unseat Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew. Democrats see an opening, but Van Drew won his last election by nearly 17 points and has a substantial pool of reliable Republican voters who had yet to vote. In the closely watched 7th District, Sherrill joined Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim to rally behind Rebecca Bennett in her fight against Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr.

Your household budget is a major issue as voters decide who controls Congress. Democrats have hammered healthcare affordability, with rates for 2027 plans through Get Covered NJ rising nearly 20% on average following the expiration of enhanced federal subsidies. Nationally, campaign advertising spending is projected to reach $11.6 billion after a bitter campaign marked by attack ads and courtroom battles. Now, voters get the final word.

Tom Della Torre Field at Hackensack High School (Hackensack Athletics via Facebook) Tom Della Torre Field at Hackensack High School

🏈Young players watched as an argument between two coaches turned physical,

🏈One of the coaches faces an assault charge

🏈New Jersey law makes certain assaults at youth sporting events a 4th degree crime

HACKENSACK — A fight after a youth football game on Sunday led to an assault charge under a New Jersey law that makes certain assaults at youth sporting events a fourth-degree crime.

Hackensack Deputy Police Chief Gregory Zisa said Hector Garcia, 56, of Hackensack, punched another man in the face moments after a game between the Hackensack Junior Comets and the Jersey City Jets ended at Tom Della Torre Field at Hackensack High School.

The young athletes watched as Garcia punched the man in the mouth, splitting his lip during an argument, according to the affidavit in the case. No youth athletes were injured.

According to the complaint, both men were coaches for the Junior Comets. Garcia was charged with simple assault at a youth sporting event.

Under New Jersey law, a simple assault committed in the presence of a child under 16 at a school or community-sponsored youth sporting event is a fourth-degree crime. Simple assault generally is a disorderly persons offense.

Monmouth Beach police motorcycle, Santaita Family Farm logo (insets), Halloween decorations (Monmouth Beach police/Santaita Family Farm/Aleix Reis) Monmouth Beach police motorcycle, Santaita Family Farm logo (insets), Halloween decorations

🎃 Unruly teens disrupted Merchantville’s “Monsterville” Halloween finale, forcing last-minute changes to events, the mayor says.

🚔 Monmouth Beach police say charges are coming after Mischief Night damage — and some parents dismissed it as tradition.

🚜 A Lakehurst family farm says $80–$100 in stolen products could threaten its struggling roadside operation.

Halloween fun turned chaotic in Merchantville, where Mayor Ted Brennan says unruly teenagers disrupted the final night of the borough’s signature “Monsterville” celebration. The Camden County town’s monthlong Halloween extravaganza was marking its 10th year when trouble broke out Saturday night. Muck Rack

Brennan described “chaos and disruption” in a Facebook post, according to NJ.com. Officials had to make on-the-spot changes to some events as they dealt with the unruly behavior. The trouble marred the Halloween night finale of a celebration that turns Merchantville into “Monsterville” each October. Muck Rack

Elsewhere, Monmouth Beach police are reviewing security footage and say formal charges will follow Mischief Night property damage. Officers criticized parents who brushed off their children’s actions as “just Mischief Night.” In Lakehurst, Santaita Family Farm says people took an estimated $80–$100 in products from its roadside stand without paying on Halloween. The owners say that loss matters to their struggling business and puts its future in question. They plan to install security cameras and report future thefts to police.

Marshmallow and Midnight (Absecon Public Schools) Marshmallow and Midnight (Absecon Public Schools)

🐐 Absecon schools launch New Jersey's first public school therapy farm, using animals to support students' emotional, behavioral and academic needs.

🐑 Two Nigerian dwarf goats and two babydoll sheep give students a chance to decompress, build connections and work toward individual learning goals.

❤️ School officials say the animals are making a difference, even helping encourage better attendance.

ABSECON — It’s the first of its kind in a New Jersey public school district.

The Absecon Public School District recently launched its Therapy Farm, serving as an innovative tool to support students’ academic, behavioral, and emotional needs through the animal-human bond, said Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Dooley.

In Absecon, the special-education population and the homeless population have grown. Socioeconomic disadvantages are at an all-time high, Dooley said.

The children are changing, and Dooley was looking for a way to provide opportunity and meet the needs of those changing children. But he knew he had to do it in a way that was cost-effective and responsible to taxpayers.

That’s what makes this program special. “The fact that we are able to provide a service that the children are excited about, meet their needs in a new way, and be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Absecon,” Dooley said.

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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