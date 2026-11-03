Now that Halloween is over, what do you do with all those leftover pumpkins? Don't just throw them away! There are several places throughout New Jersey where you can drop of your no longer wanted pumpkins for recycling or donation.

Two locations in particular, in Chesterfield and Mount Laurel, are accepting donations of unpainted, uncarved pumpkins. So instead of just throwing them away, give them a second life, and put those pumpkins to good use!

Photo by Blaz Photo on Unsplash Photo by Blaz Photo on Unsplash

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Sewa Pumpkin Drive Taking Place Now Through November 29th

Sewa International South Jersey teamed up with several animal farms across the region. Your donated pumpkins will help provide a delicious treat for the animals at these farms throughout the coming months.

Bring your pumpkins to the designated collection area at:

Chesterfield Recycling Center Parking Lot 300 Bordentown Chesterfield Road Chesterfield, NJ 08515

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Pumpkin Drop-Off

The Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is also accepting pumpkins for their farm animals to enjoy. You can simply drop off your pumpkins at the designated location, at the beginning of their driveway at the paved area right along the fence.

They're located at 220 Mount Laurel Road in Mount Laurel. Pumpkins will not be accepted after November 23rd.

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