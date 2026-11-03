Now that it's November, we need to start talking about Christmas songs. What are the top ones in New Jersey?

New Jersey's Favorite Christmas Songs

The time to debate pumpkin spice and which Halloween candy is New Jersey's favorite is over. With Halloween behind us, it's time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas in the Garden State.

And if we're talking music, the playlist for Thanksgiving is pretty limited, so let's skip right to the Christmas songs.

Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash

We have a unique situation in New Jersey because we have so many incredible artists who have given us some amazing holiday tunes.

Best Christmas Songs From New Jersey Artists

I started to think that I could come up with an awesome top 5 New Jersey Christmas songs from only New Jersey artists, and the list would be as strong as any other.

Read More: NJ Residents Are Top Spenders For Kids' Christmas Gifts

So I studied all the biggest Christmas and holiday songs sung by New Jersey artists, listened to them all again, and formulated my top 5 list.

Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

So, here they are. The Top 5 Christmas Songs By New Jersey artists, according to me. I hope you like the list.

The Top 5 Christmas Songs By New Jersey Artists

#5 Please Come Home For Christmas - Jon Bon Jovi

#4 Dominick the Donkey - Lou Monte

#3 Jingle Bells - Frank Sinatra

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#2 Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

#1 Do You Hear What I Hear? - Whitney Houston

I know that Lou Monte is a bit of a stretch, but he was raised in Lyndhurt, and the song is a fun local favorite, so I couldn't resist.

Some of the best Christmas house decorations in New Jersey Just some of the submissions we received for the Light Up New Jersey contest in 2025. The winner will be announced Dec. 23. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5