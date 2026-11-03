It’s Election Day. I woke up to 60 degrees in the house and news of more layoffs in New Jersey.

Then I opened my electric bill for September. We didn’t run the air conditioning once that month, and the bill was still $249.89.

It’s Nov. 3, and we haven’t turned on the heat. Yet. Did I mention it’s 60 degrees in the house?

We just paid a large property tax bill. We don’t go out to eat much. Our last vacation was two overnights in Wildwood Crest.

My wife and I are a few years from retirement, and we work as hard now as we did 20 years ago, if not harder. I suppose we could back off, eat out more, or take the kind of big vacations you see in your friends’ Facebook photos.

But there’s that nagging word, retirement. At this point, we’re like squirrels burying acorns.

I’m betting your life has changed a lot in the last 10 years, too.

The numbers back it up

JPMorgan Chase is laying off another 91 people at its Jersey City office, bringing its disclosed New Jersey job cuts this year to 632, according to NJ.com. The bank says it still employs more than 12,500 people in the state and has about 850 open positions. That’s cold comfort if you’re one of the 632.

It’s part of a bigger trend. Employers have filed 120 layoff notices covering 14,742 New Jersey workers so far this year, according to state Department of Labor filings tracked by Jersey Talks.

That pace started early. Through July, layoff notices were up 42% from the same stretch of 2025, according to Community News.

Electric bills jumped 17% to 20% in June 2025, according to the Board of Public Utilities. This year’s rates held about flat, but flat on top of a 20% jump doesn’t feel like relief when you open the envelope.

Health insurance is next. Rates for 2027 plans through Get Covered NJ are rising nearly 20% on average now that enhanced federal subsidies have expired, as my colleague Eric Scott reported.

Then there’s the property tax bill. The average New Jersey bill is now $10,570, according to the state Department of Community Affairs.

Voters leave a polling place on Election Day. | Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Voters leave a polling place on Election Day. | Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Who’s going to fix it?

You can blame both parties. I don’t know of one Republican or Democrat who has made this any better.

There are promises. There are denials. And in some cases, there are people telling us things are better than ever and the economy is the best it’s ever been.

Hmmm.

Voters keep telling pollsters this matters. Last fall, 87% of New Jersey voters said prices rising faster than income was “very important” to their vote, in a Rutgers-Eagleton/AARP poll.

Whoever wins today, that’s the job.

Me? I’ll make some oatmeal and put on another layer.

The thoughts and opinions in this story are those of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Eric “EJ” Johnson.