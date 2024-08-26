Teen killed in gruesome NJ shore motor boat accident

🚨 Law enforcement confirms a teenage girl was dismembered Sunday afternoon

🚨 Harvey Cedars police asked for prayers for the affected family

🚨 State Police are leading the investigation

HARVEY CEDARS — First responders converged on a Long Beach Island beach for what police called a “tragic boating accident” Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 a teenage girl was dismembered by the motor of a boat being driven by her father. Multiple people on board the boat were traumatized by the incident, according to NBC Philadelphia, which was first to report details about the tragedy.

Harvey Cedars police disclosed no details about the incident in a message on their Facebook page and referred inquiries to the State Police Marine Services Bureau.

Map shows Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island Map shows Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island (Canva) loading...

Family tragedy

"We ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers," Harvey Cedars police wrote.

State Police did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Monday morning.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Remembering Tropical Storm Irene's impact on NJ, 13 years later Some New Jersey residents and communities never fully recovered after Tropical Storm Irene's incredible, historic rainfall and flooding in late August 2011. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Every major Spirit Halloween location in New Jersey for 2024 Please note that not all major city locations may be open for the upcoming season yet. Click/tap on the locations below for more info and hours. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant