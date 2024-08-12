Here are the top New Jersey stories for Monday, August 12, 2024

CINNAMINSON — A Somerset County man is accused of giving gift cards to a minor and then threatening the victim's family when he didn't get to meet him in person.

Sebastian Romero, 27, was arrested at his Somerset home on Aug. 2, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials said Romero met an underage boy online in the chat room of a gaming platform. He talked the minor into sending him the illicit content in exchange for digital gift cards, prosecutors said. Romero then arranged to meet with the victim to have sex, prosecutors said.

IRVINGTON — A woman found guilty of manslaughter faces 10 years in prison for the death of a two-year-old who was in her care.

Claire Gelin, 44, of Irvington was convicted of manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment on Friday.

Gelin was babysitting the toddler between Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2021.

Prosecutors said the child was physically abused in the days leading up to their death. Gelin waited until the third day to call the police.

Four people including two Chinese nationals have been arrested for operating massage parlors and spas from Paterson to Toms River that offered sexual favors to customers, according to federal authorities.

They were charged with conspiracy in aid of a racketeering enterprise and released after appearing in Newark federal court, according to Homeland Security Investigations in Newark.

Authorities said the group operated eight illicit massage parlors and spas in New Jersey and one more in New Rochelle, New York since 2017.

There are 50 food desert communities in all 21 counties of New Jersey, affecting 1.5 million residents.A food desert means a community has limited or no access to affordable, healthy, and nutritious foods.

However, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority has been taking a comprehensive approach in trying to alleviate food deserts and minimizing the number of people living in these communities, said NJEDA Chief Economic Security Officer, Tara Colton.

The NJEDA views food deserts as an economic imperative, Colton said. Gov. Phil Murphy and his partners in the legislative, specifically Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, have equipped the NJEDA with $300 million in resources to help combat food insecurity and alleviate food deserts, she explained.

So, the NJEDA is taking on different initiatives to do so. One involves issuing tax credits that will allow for the development of brand new supermarkets in areas that have long faced vacant stores, or never had a large-scale retailer, Colton said.



OCEAN CITY — After nearly a century of bringing smiles and joy to families down the shore, Gillian's Wonderland Pier will close this October.

Jay Gillian, owner of Gillian's and mayor of Ocean City, said he won't be able to carry on the family-run park because it's no longer a viable business.

"The 94 years of tradition at Gillian's amusements on the Boardwalk have been cherished by so many people, none more than me. It's been my life, my legacy and my family. It's sad to let go," said Gillian.

