IRVINGTON — A woman found guilty of manslaughter faces 10 years in prison for the death of a two-year-old who was in her care.

Claire Gelin, 44, of Irvington was convicted of manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment on Friday.

Her trial lasted for seven days in Superior Court in Essex County, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

Gelin was babysitting the toddler between Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2021.

Prosecutors said the child was physically abused in the days leading up to their death. Gelin waited until the third day to call the police.

Claire Gelin (Essex County Jail)

First responders found the child in cardiac arrest. The toddler was declared dead at the hospital soon after.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Babysitter claims child injured himself

More than a year after the child's death, Gelin created a Change.org petition and said that the victim was physically abused by someone else.

Gelin said she had been asked to babysit the toddler by her niece's friend who was the boy's mother. Gelin claimed the baby was harmed during a fight between his mother and his father, and then injured his head during a fall at her home in the bathroom.

However, prosecutors said that her story was contradicted by medical experts.

