💻 Somerset County man charged with sex offenses

💻 Paid juvenile for nude photos and wanted to meet him, prosecutors say

💻 Accused of threatening victim's family

CINNAMINSON — A Somerset County man is accused of giving gift cards to a minor and then threatening the victim's family when he didn't get to meet him in person.

Sebastian Romero, 27, was arrested at his Somerset home on Aug. 2, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

He's charged with first-degree production of child sexual abuse material, second-degree debauching the morals of a child, second-degree luring, second-degree aggravated sexual extortion, third-degree CSAM possession, and third-degree obscenity to a minor.

Officials said Romero met an underage boy online in the chat room of a gaming platform.

Romero found out the victim's age and other personal information before asking to buy nude photos and videos, according to prosecutors. Authorities did not release the juvenile's age.

He talked the minor into sending him the illicit content in exchange for digital gift cards, prosecutors said.

Romero then arranged to meet with the victim to have sex, prosecutors said.

However, the minor never showed up and Romero lashed out — he threatened the victim's family, prosecutors said.

He was arrested after the family contacted the Cinnaminson police.

Romero is being held at Burlington County Jail.

