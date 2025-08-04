Well-known NJ farm owner, 77, dies in machinery accident
CINNAMINSON — The owner of a Burlington County farm stand is being remembered as a beloved member of the community who loved being a farmer.
Hunter’s Farm Market says family patriarch, John Hunter, 77, died Sunday following an accident with farming equipment. Cinnaminson police said they were called to the farm around 10:15 a.m. for a "machinery accident" but did not disclose additional details.
The market said the market would be closed until further notice.
'God bless all the Hunters'
Over 1,000 comments were posted on the market's Facebook page.
"God bless all the Hunters. He had the best sense of humor. Whenever I thought of him, it put a smile on my face," wrote one person in the comments of the Facebook post about John's death.
"Very sorry for your loss, John was a truly special person and his loss will be a loss to not only the Hunter family, but the entire community," read another comment.
"Amy and family, I am so heartbroken for you all. Your Dad was so loved and such a special part of the community," another person wrote. "May you find healing in this very difficult time and may you all find comfort in knowing that a life so well-lived like your Dad’s will live on forever in the many lives he touched
According to the NJ Farmer's Direct Marketing Association, the National Bicentennial Farm was settled by the Hunter family in 1760. The 120-acre farm's specialty is sweet corn, sweet potatoes and yams. They also offer farm tours and hay rides.
