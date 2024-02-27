NJ police: ‘Perv’ tennis coach stalked, showed nudes to girl

🔷 Coach accused of showing nude selfies to girl

A 60-year-old private tennis coach from Burlington County is accused of stalking a 15-year-old student, including showing her nude selfies on his phone.

Ovidiu V. Dragos, of Moorestown, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree promoting obscene material to a minor, fourth-degree stalking and harassment, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Investigators found that Dragos showed a naked photo of himself to a female victim on his cell phone, two different times during group tennis lessons at the Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club in Cherry Hill.

Authorities also said that over a two-year span, Dragos also hid numerous letters, cards, poems and gifts in the victim’s tennis bag, while she went for private and group tennis lessons at outdoor courts in Cinnaminson, Moorestown and Cherry Hill.

Dragos was a private coach

According to Moorestown Interim Superintendent Joe Bollendorf, Dragos has never been employed by the district in any capacity, despite an incorrect mention by police that he had helped coach tennis at the local high school.

Dragos was arrested on Monday and was being held at Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective Kristen Blantz at 856-225-8642 or Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Jenkins at 609-845-2811.

They can also contact Cherry Hill Police Department Detective Gregory Brisbin at 856-432-8830, or Moorestown Police Department Detective Ryan Carr at 856-914-3037.

Late last year, a former Monmouth County youth tennis coach was sentenced to more than 56 years in prison, after being convicted of more than a dozen offenses, including kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Terry Kuo, of Colts Neck, would be 72 years old before he is eligible for parole, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

