Little Silver, NJ golf instructor accused of groping young woman during lesson

A 46-year-old golf instructor was busted for inappropriately touching a female student younger than 21, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Thursday.

Paul Kaster, of Red Bank, was charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

The incident took place in July at Kaster’s training center on Oceanport Avenue in Little Silver.

The victim, an adult female younger than 21, was meditating during a golf training session when Kaster “touched her inappropriately,” Santiago said.

He was arrested without incident earlier this week.

Anyone with information about Kaster’s activities was urged to contact MCPO Detective Michelle L. Tucker at 800-533-7443 or Little Silver Police Department Patrolman Joseph Calao at 732-747-5900.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, using the free P3 Tips mobile app or by going to the Crime Stoppers website.

