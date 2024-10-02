3 romantic wedding venues in NJ are among the best in the nation

New Jersey has been forced to say goodbye to a few longtime favorite wedding venues of eras past.

Thankfully, other venues have established themselves as consistent stars at hosting a couple's big day.

Snuffy's Pantagis Renaissance ARCHIVE: Snuffy's Pantagis Renaissance (Google Street View) loading...

In Union County, Snuffy's Pantagis Renaissance in Scotch Plains first closed in 2020 amid tax issues.

The venue was torn down this year, as the township made way for a new Lidl grocery store.

The Manor in West Orange is closing (The Manor restaurant) The Manor in West Orange is closing (The Manor restaurant) loading...

Last year, The Manor in West Orange shut down after decades as a favorite for weddings and other high-end celebrations.

Mayfair Farms (Google Maps) Mayfair Farms (Google Maps) loading...

That followed the 2022 closure of Mayfair Farms, also in West Orange, after 80 years in business.

So, it's welcome news that three different New Jersey businesses ranked among the top 10 in the nation in a list by "social casino site" Hello Millions.

Clarks Landing Yacht Club (Google Maps) Clarks Landing Yacht Club (Google Maps) loading...

An Ocean County site was dubbed the top venue in the country: Clarks Landing Yacht Club at 847 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant.

Clarks Landing Yacht Club (Google Maps) Clarks Landing Yacht Club (Google Maps) loading...

Out of more than 5,000 venues first featured on TheKnot.com, the analysis looked at eight factors: number of amenities, number of settings, number of ceremonies offered, services offered, price range, guest capacity, average rating and number of reviews.

Clarks Landing Yacht Club (Google Maps) Clarks Landing Yacht Club (Google Maps) loading...

The waterfront venue with a capacity for up to 300 guests, hosting one event at a time, scored a 82.32 out of 100 in the analysis.

The Estate at Eagle Lake (Google Maps) The Estate at Eagle Lake (Google Maps) loading...

Weddings by Due Amici at Estate at Eagle Lake was ranked fourth with a score of 79.74 out of 100.

The catering and planning company is at 2114 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson.

The Estate at Eagle Lake (Google Maps) The Estate at Eagle Lake (Google Maps) loading...

The Estate at Eagle Lake is a waterfront property for celebrations of up to 300 guests.

They also offer a choice of venues for couples — including Johnson's Locust Hall Farm and the Collingswood Ballroom.

The Bradford Estate (Google Maps) The Bradford Estate (Google Maps) loading...

Another Burlington County venue, the Bradford Estate, also made the top 10.

The Bradford Estate (Google Maps) (3) The Bradford Estate (Google Maps) loading...

The banquet hall at 1910 Marne Highway in Hainesport bills itself as "South Jersey's Best Kept Secret."

The Bradford Estate (Google Maps) The Bradford Estate (Google Maps) loading...

The property lies along the Rancocas Creek near Mount Laurel and has a capacity of up to 200 guests.

Stroudsmoor Inn, Stroudsmoor Weddings in PA (Google Maps) Stroudsmoor Inn, Stroudsmoor Weddings in PA (Google Maps) loading...

Also worth a mention: The Stroudsmoor Country Inn in neighboring Pennsylvania was ranked fifth on the top 10.

The venue at 231 Stroudsmoor Road, Stroudsburg, PA, scored 79.67 out of 100. It has a capacity of up to 300 guests.

