Iconic Mayfair Farms closes its doors after 80 years in West Orange, NJ

It was in 1942 when businessman Martin L. Horn purchased a patch of property in the Eagle Rock section of West Orange, New Jersey. He renovated a beautiful mansion and the surrounding grounds and opened The Mayfair Club, which was a luncheon club.

With more renovations and additions, Mayfair Farms evolved into a beautiful location for a restaurant, catering and events. Mayfair Farms became a highly reputable place to hold many charity events.

The Mayfair was always very gracious with charities in keeping costs down for the charity that was holding its fundraising event. Brides from all over New Jersey were selecting Mayfair Farms for their wedding experience.

I had the pleasure of hosting a few charity events that were held at Mayfair Farms. It was always a pleasure as the maître’d always made sure that everyone was taken care of.

It takes strong management and a sharp staff to run a restaurant or an event. The Mayfair has been doing it for 80 years and they did it very well.

The great service, the over-the-top details and spotless facility all came to end on June 30. After 80 years of serving so many, Mayfair Farms has closed its doors.

Specific reasons for the closure were not disclosed publicly at this time.

Mayfair Farm was in the wedding business and with the pandemic and shutdown of gatherings to try and keep staff and recoup monies that were dished out in advance caused a severe hardship on Mayfair Farms as it did for so many venues.

Thank you to the staff and family at Mayfair Farms. We will miss you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

