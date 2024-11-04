New Jersey is on fire — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Could Donald Trump win New Jersey this year? According to voter registration trends and recent polls, that would be highly unlikely.

But every vote counts. And a presidential candidate’s failure to clinch all of New Jersey’s 14 votes in the Electoral College doesn’t mean his party can’t claim important victories on the county and municipal levels.

That’s why on Tuesday, Nov. 5, New Jersey 101.5 won’t be “calling” the presidential race and calling it a day as soon as polls close at 8 p.m. We will be counting all the votes.

EAST BRUNSWICK — Two New Jersey women have been charged in separate instances of election fraud, according to authorities.

The investigations began after the Middlesex County Board of Elections tipped off prosecutors, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. While the charges were announced on Friday authorities did not say when the investigation began.

According to prosecutors, both attempts at fraud involved mail-in voting.

If you're at the wrong polling place on Tuesday, you'll be turned around and told where to go.

But there are also reasons you may be in the right spot and still can't enter a voting booth to electronically cast your ballot on Election Day.

Your vote can still be cast, but you may have to make your choices on paper and let officials do some investigating before your vote counts like everyone else's.

One of the suspects charged in the murder case involving a detective gunned down in her home was a former cop herself.

Cyndia Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro, was charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence after authorities say she helped three suspects charged with murdering Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, during a home invasion Oct. 15 in Bridgeton.

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are engaged in battles on two fronts Saturday morning as New Jersey continues to dry out amid a worsening drought.

Burning in Rockaway since night, the Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire has over 200 acres. It is 85% contained as Sunday night, according to the State Forest Fire Service.

Dozens of wildfire continue to burn across New Jersey and officials say they will not be completely snuffed out until we get much needed rain.

Unfortunately, there is no rain in the forecast again for the entire week.

