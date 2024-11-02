2 Middlesex County, NJ women accused of mail-in voter fraud

✅ Prosecutors charge women with crimes involving voter fraud

✅ They tried voting for dead family members, authorities said

✅ NJ officials promise safe election

EAST BRUNSWICK — Two New Jersey women have been charged in separate instances of election fraud, according to authorities.

The investigations began after the Middlesex County Board of Elections tipped off prosecutors, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. While the charges were announced on Friday authorities did not say when the investigation began.

According to prosecutors, both attempts at fraud involved mail-in voting.

Lori Mulligan, 58, of Parlin, voted by mail in the name of a dead family member, prosecutors said. She is charged with third-degree fraudulently voting by mail.

Separately, Katherine Fokas, 57, of Monroe is accused of submitting a forged application for a mail-in ballot for a dead family member.

A woman drops off a mail-in ballot in Hackensack (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) A woman drops off a mail-in ballot in Hackensack (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) loading...

Fokas is charged with three third-degree offenses including submitting a forged application for a mail-in ballot, impersonation, and forgery.

Authorities said both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gregory MacDonald at 732-745-3447.

NJ officials promise safe election

In the days leading up to Tuesday's election, New Jersey officials said they would protect voters from election fraud and voter intimidation.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure every eligible voter can exercise their right to participate in the democratic process without interference," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

RELATED: NJ Decides 2024

Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who leads the state Division of Elections, said voters should visit vote.nj.gov and make a plan to vote.

“Together, we ensure that our elections are safe, secure, and free from interference," said Way.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

See what early voting looks like in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy