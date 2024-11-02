NJ crews battle 2 more major wildfires as drought persists

🔴 Wildfires rage in Cumberland & Morris Counties

🔴 Nearly 300 acres have been consumed

🔴 Evacuation orders lifted but structures still at risk

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are engaged in battles on two fronts Saturday morning as New Jersey continues to dry out amid a worsening drought.

Burning in Rockaway since night, the Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire has consumed 170 acres. It was 50% contained as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the State Forest Fire Service.

Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Eight structures had been evacuated on Friday but officials lifted evacuation orders on Saturday. Still, the fire remains a threat to 16 structures.

A helicopter is at the scene dropping hundreds of gallons of water on the blaze to help ground crews using fire engines and bulldozers.

Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Second NJ wildfire on Halloween

Meantime another fire broke out Thursday in Cumberland County.

Aptly named the Halloween Wildfire, the fire has consumed 120 acres of land in Downe and is 60% contained.

Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Officials expect the fire to grow to 140 acres before it is fully contained.

Drought continues in NJ

New Jersey barely saw a drop of rain in October and the chance of rain for the next few days remains low.

Cumberland County is experiencing a severe drought while Morris County is under a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

