Former NJ cop charged in coverup after burglars kill detective at home

🚨 Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley was killed in a home invasion

🚨 A woman charged with coverup was a former cop

🚨 Investigators say Mosley fought off attackers with gun

One of the suspects charged in the murder case involving a detective gunned down in her home was a former cop herself.

Cyndia Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro, was charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence after authorities say she helped three suspects charged with murdering Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, during a home invasion Oct. 15 in Bridgeton.

Camden County police confirm that Pimentel was an officer with the department between 2013 and 2015. She was "terminated" in 2015 but a spokesman would not disclose the reason.

Investigators said Pimental worked with Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton, and Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, in the days after the deadly home invasion to "discard, destroy and conceal" evidence of the home invasion, according to an affidavit.

Investigators said Brown, Willis and Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland, left Moseley's home in a Chevrolet Equinox belonging to Pimentel.

The three suspects drove to Inspira Medical Center, where Mutcherson was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest fired by the victim, investigators said. Mutcherson told hospital personnel he was shot in Millville, officials said.

Investigators said Pimental later drove the car to Philadelphia with Willis to hide it from police.

Detectives used cellphone data, surveillance video, DNA analysis, ballistic analysis and recorded statements.

Investigators do not believe that the slain detective knew the former Camden County narcotics officer or the suspect she shot.

Pimentel appeared in two posts in 2013 on the department's Facebook page, which have been deleted. In one post dated Nov. 7, 2013, she was credited with another officer for observing drug dealers conducting "hand-to-hand transactions." Three other officers responded and made the arrests.

In a post dated Dec. 24, 2013, she saw another drug deal that led to an arrest by three other officers.

Mutcherson, Brown and Willis are charged with first-degree murder and with murder during the commission of a burglary.

At the time of her death, Mosley was a detective sergeant in the Internal Affairs Unit, the first Black woman in Cumberland County to hold such a position. She had previously worked in the county's Juvenile, Evidence and Special Victims units. Her career also included stints in the federal court system and at a law firm.

Screenshot of Camden County police Facebook page about Cyndia Pimentel Screenshot of Camden County police Facebook page about Cyndia Pimentel (Camden County police via Facebook) loading...

