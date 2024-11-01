‘Murdered’ NJ detective fought back against her home invaders

🚨An affidavit shows how Det. Sgt. Monica Mosley fought off home invaders

🚨The woman charged in the case used to be a member of law enforcement

🚨A scheduled detention hearing was postponed

New information about the home invasion that claimed the life of Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley shows that she fought to the end.

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland, Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton, and Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, were charged with first-degree murder and with murder during the commission of a burglary in the Oct. 15 incident at Mosley's Bridgeton home.

A fourth person, Cyndia Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro, was charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

According to the affidavit in the case obtained by New Jersey 101.5, the home invaders shot at the 51-year-old Mosely before she shot Mutcherson in the chest. Mosely died in her home.

Brown, Mutcherson and Willis left Mosley's home in a Chevrolet Equinox to Inspira Medical Center, where Mutcherson was treated, investigators said. The complaint says that Mutcherson told hospital personnel he was shot in Millville.

Brown and Willis left the hospital and drove to South Avenue in Bridgeton where they changed out of their dark clothing, investigators said.

ALSO READ: 3 guilty of murdering football coach in front of children

Nyshawn Mutcherson, Jarred Durrell Brown, Richard B. Hawkins Willis, Cyndia Pimentel Nyshawn Mutcherson, Jarred Durrell Brown, Richard B. Hawkins Willis (Cumberland County Department of Corrections), Cyndia Pimentel ((Salem County Jail) loading...

One suspect is a former cop

Brown and Willis worked with Pimentel "in the following days" to "discard, destroy and conceal" evidence of the home invasion, according to the affidavit. The complaint said that the Equinox belonged to Pimentel who drove it to Philadelphia with Willis to hide it from police.

Detectives used cellphone data, surveillance video, DNA analysis, ballistic analysis and recorded statements to learn the facts of the case.

Camden County police have confirmed for New Jersey 101.5 that Pimentel was an officer with the department between 2013 and 2015. She was "terminated" in 2015 but a spokesman would not disclose the reason.

Pimentel appeared in two posts, both in 2013, on the department's Facebook page, which have been deleted. In one post dated Nov. 7, 2013, she was credited with another officer for observing drug dealers conducting "hand-to-hand transactions." Three other officers responded and made the arrests.

In a post dated Dec. 24, 2013, she saw another drug deal that led to an arrest by three other officers.

Brown, Mutcherson, Pimentel and Willis were scheduled for a detention hearing Friday. It was postponed until Thursday at the request of prosecutors.

Screenshot of Camden County police Facebook page about Cyndia Pimentel Screenshot of Camden County police Facebook page about Cyndia Pimentel (Camden County police via Facebook) loading...

Screenshot of Camden County police Facebook page about Cyndia Pimentel Screenshot of Camden County police Facebook page about Cyndia Pimentel (Camden County police via Facebook) loading...

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, over 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties had been charged with involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

See what early voting looks like in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy