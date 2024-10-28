4 charged: Arrests made in home-invasion murder of NJ detective

🔺Arrests made after deadly NJ home invasion

Less than a week after a detective sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was gunned down in her own home, three men have been charged with her murder.

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley was shot and killed in her own Bridgeton home on Oct. 15.

On Monday, prosecutors said 29-year-old Nyshawn Mutcherson, of Vineland, 31-year-old Jarred Brown, of Bridgeton, and 32-year-old Richard B. Hawkins Willis, of Gloucester City were charged with first-degree counts of murder and murder during the commission of burglary.

A fourth person, 38-year-old Cyndia Pimentel, of Paulsboro, was charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Each of the three men were also charged with hindering, obstruction and weapons offenses.

“This is a significant step toward justice for Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley and her family,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a written release on Monday.

“We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific act are held accountable. Our hearts remain with Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley's loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have said a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. reported several people kicking in the front door at the home on Buckshutem Road, where the 51-year-old Mosley was found dead by responding officers.

A black 2012 Chevy Equinox that investigators have linked to the deadly home invasion was registered to Pimentel, NJ.com was first to report, citing criminal complaints and affidavits filed in the case.

Police said Pimentel drove that SUV from her hometown to a garage in Philadelphia, where it had been stowed away during the investigation into Mosley's killing and home invasion, NJ.com also reported.

Throngs of community residents and law enforcement members attended Mosley's memorial over the weekend at Bridgeton High School.

The investigation has been led by the State Police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office,

and the Bridgeton Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Sutherland urged anyone with potential information to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website.

Willis was arrested by the State Police fugitive unit, while Brown was arrested Oct. 19 and Pimentel was taken into custody on Oct. 21. She was booked into Salem County jail, according to online records.

All four individuals were scheduled to appear this week in court for detention hearings.

