NJ girl, 7, hospitalized after Halloween costume catches fire

LAMBERTVILLE — A 7-year-old trick-or-treater was burned when her costume dragged on candles set up on the steps on Halloween night.

Lambertville police said the girl was with her parents as they went to the home on North Union Street around 8 p.m. An adult who was also trick-or-treating noticed the fire and patted out the flames with their bare hands before first responders arrived.

The child was taken to the trauma unit at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment and released, according to police. She is expected to make a full recovery. The person who patted out the flames had minor burns on their hands but refused treatment.

Embracing Halloween

The city of 4,200 embraces Halloween with many homes displaying intricate decorations all month. Video posted by City of Lambertville Fire District 1 shows large crowds on Thursday night trick-or-treating and dancing on North Union Street which was closed for the evening.

With all of New Jersey at some level of drought, the Department of Environmental Protection has implemented a statewide Stage 3 fire restriction that bans all open flames on all public and private properties.

