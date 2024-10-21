Lambertville may be the spookiest place in NJ for Halloween

🎃 Lambertville is famous in New Jersey for its Halloween spirit

LAMBERTVILLE — Many New Jersey towns and cities put up fantastic Halloween decorations, but the residents of this quiet river town truly spare no expense.

Ranked by HGTV as one of the most charming small towns in America, the city of Lambertville has fewer than 4,200 residents. But they have a lot of love for witches and skeletons.

The main attraction is North Union Street. That's not a knock against anyone decorating in other parts of Lambertville, it's just where most of the action is.

I decided to show off this slice of fun horror to some friends over the weekend. They went from one house to the next reveling in the creativity — and of course, talking about how these homeowners must be doctors and lawyers to afford so many decorations.

One of the most impressive and popular spectacles is The Halloween House at 133 North Union St.

The owner, former art teacher Dolores Dragan, has been making her own unsettling but fascinating sculptures since the late 1990s and displaying them for passersby during the spooky seasons.

Her artwork has been featured in National Geographic.

For those who want to check out Lambertville at any point during the year, use this ultimate guide to art, restaurants and even the locals' fun excuse for a festival.

