HGTV is out with their list of the 50 Most Charming Small Towns, one for every state, and New Jersey’s winner is Lambertville.

HGTV says of Lambertville:

The Antiques Capital of New Jersey," Lambertville is home to a variety of talented artists and crafters whose shops and galleries sit alongside the scenic Delaware River. This town of 4,000 residents, founded in 1705, also boasts federal townhouses and Victorian homes, a restored 19th-century train depot, Zagat-rated restaurants and award-winning hotels and B&Bs. Shoppers can find treasures at The People’s Store Antiques and Design Center and other shops on Bridge, Main and Union streets.

Lambertville has a rich history dating back to the early 18th century. The town was originally named Coryell's Ferry, after Emanuel Coryell, who operated a ferry service across the Delaware River. In 1812, the town was renamed Lambertville after John Lambert, a local landowner, US senator, and acting governor of New Jersey.

Lambertville was once a thriving industrial town, but today it is known for its arts and culture scene. The town is home to a number of art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. It is also a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, who enjoy hiking, biking, and fishing along the Delaware River.

If you’re interested in the history of Lambertville, the Lambertville Historical Society is located in the James Wilson Marshall House, which was built in 1816. The museum features exhibits on the history of Lambertville, including its Native American heritage, its colonial era, and its industrial past.

