NJ is so dry now, more fires are erupting across entire state

NJ Transit's Atlantic City Line was suspended for several hours by several fires in a wooded area as firefighters elsewhere in the state battle wildfires from Cumberland to Morris.

Dry conditions have led to fire restrictions across the state that haven't always been in heeded. In Edison, several small fires were believed to be sparked by fireworks from Diwali celebrations of the Hindu faith.

Firefighters in Pennsauken went to work around 1:30 a.m. Friday to extinguish flames in a large wooded area off Park Avenue. The Atlantic City Line runs through the area. A picture posted by the Pennsauken Fire Department showed firefighters running hose across the tracks. This was not considered a wildfire.

Service was suspended between Cherry Hill and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia but was restored after 8 a.m.

Firefighters were also working on the Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire in Rockaway Township in Morris County. It is burning in Notch Road off Green Pond Road near a former ski area, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The Rockaway Township Fire Department said it responded to the fire late Thursday night.

The size of the fire has yet to be determined but no structures have been threatened or evacuated, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

4 wildfires in 1 week Nov. 1: Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire in Morris County Oct. 31: Halloween Wildfire in Cumberland County Oct. 30: Evesham Oct. 26: Industrial Parkway Wildfire in Livingston

Fire in a wooded area of Pennsauken 11/1/24 Fire in a wooded area of Pennsauken 11/1/24 (Pennsauken Fire Department) loading...

Ideal conditions for the fast spread of fire

The “Halloween Wildfire” in Downe Township in Cumberland County burned 100 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday night, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service.

The fire closed Railroad Avenue through the area but no buildings were threatened.

The National Weather Service in a special statement says that conditions are ideal Friday for the rapid spread of wildfire as a passing cold front drops the humidity by up to 35%. Winds will blow out of the west-northwest at 15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

A Red Flag Warning is posted for central and northern counties on Friday.

There is no rain or even showers in the forecast through Thursday.

