🔵 Police were called to a home in Willingboro

🔵 Their deaths are not considered random

🔵 A manhunt is underway

WILLINGBORO — A mother and daughter were found dead in the Hawthorne Park home they share early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Officers found the bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54, in an upstairs bedroom after being fatally shot, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Police found the women after a 911 call was made for a report of a burglary in progress around 4 a.m. at the home on Harrington Circle, LaChia said.

The house was broken into through a first floor window that had been broken, LaChia said.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death for both victims to be gunshot wounds. Bradshaw said the shooting does not appear to be random and that neighbors are not in jeopardy.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Willingboro police at 609-877-6958.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

See what early voting looks like in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, over 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties had been charged with involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander