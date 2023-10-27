Murphy blocks toll hikes — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

TRENTON — Commuters bracing for the fourth round of toll hikes in three years on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway can breathe a sigh of relief.

On Tuesday, the Turnpike Authority commissioners unanimously approved a $2.62 billion budget that would increase the cost of commuting using New Jersey's two major toll roads.

Their budget included a 3% hike on all Turnpike and GSP tolls. The hikes would have supported a $100 million budget increase, which the authority said would have added dozens of new employees.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Clogged roads encountered daily by commuters along Route 1 should be a little easier to manage come next spring.

South Brunswick officials say the New Jersey Department of Transportation has green-lighted plans for drivers to use the outside shoulders on a section of the busy highway during peak travel times.

A six-month trial period will include the shoulder lanes beginning at Aaron Road in North Brunswick, and up to Route 522 in South Brunswick. The shoulders can be used as regular lanes of traffic during the morning and evening rush hours.

ELIZABETH — A retired doctor already convicted of child pornography has been accused of molesting a child, eight years ago.

Neil Rosenstein, who turns 79 on Halloween, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

There is a lot of misinformation about the state Master Energy Plan.

New Jersey 101.5's town hall — "Flipping the Switch: Are You Ready?" — helps New Jersey residents understand what the plan involves and if the goals set out by Gov. Phil Murphy are even attainable.

If you are throwing a Halloween party or just looking to have something to sip while you dole candy to the neighborhood kiddies, this is the perfect cocktail.

Here is how to make Eric Scott's Candy Corn Martini

National Murrow Award Winner

