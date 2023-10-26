⬛ Retired NJ doctor accused of molesting child

⬛ Man already served prison for child pornography

⬛ He was recently arrested at Newark Airport

ELIZABETH — A retired doctor already convicted of child pornography has been accused of molesting a child, eight years ago.

Neil Rosenstein, who turns 79 on Halloween, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Union County doctor arrested (Canva) loading...

Rosenstein, an Elizabeth resident, was arrested on Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from out of the country.

A year ago, the Elizabeth Police Department received information about accusations of sexual acts committed by Rosenstein against a child who was 15 years old in the summer of 2015.

Fort Dix prison (Google Maps) Fort Dix prison (Google Maps) loading...

NJ doctor served federal prison term for child pornography

Previously, in 2008, Rosenstein pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to a 51-month term, at least part of which he served in federal prison at Fort Dix.

On Thursday, Rosenstein was being held at Essex County jail, pending further proceedings.

Anyone with potential information on the case was urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective Scott Chertoff at 908-358-9162 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Neptune Ambroise at 908-558-2014.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson