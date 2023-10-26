NJ doctor who served time for child porn faces new disturbing charges
⬛ Retired NJ doctor accused of molesting child
⬛ Man already served prison for child pornography
⬛ He was recently arrested at Newark Airport
ELIZABETH — A retired doctor already convicted of child pornography has been accused of molesting a child, eight years ago.
Neil Rosenstein, who turns 79 on Halloween, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.
Rosenstein, an Elizabeth resident, was arrested on Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from out of the country.
A year ago, the Elizabeth Police Department received information about accusations of sexual acts committed by Rosenstein against a child who was 15 years old in the summer of 2015.
NJ doctor served federal prison term for child pornography
Previously, in 2008, Rosenstein pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
He was sentenced to a 51-month term, at least part of which he served in federal prison at Fort Dix.
On Thursday, Rosenstein was being held at Essex County jail, pending further proceedings.
Anyone with potential information on the case was urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective Scott Chertoff at 908-358-9162 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Neptune Ambroise at 908-558-2014.
