SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Clogged roads encountered daily by commuters along Route 1 should be a little easier to manage come next spring.

South Brunswick officials say the New Jersey Department of Transportation has green-lighted plans for drivers to use the outside shoulders on a section of the busy highway during peak travel times.

A six-month trial period will include the shoulder lanes beginning at Aaron Road in North Brunswick, and up to Route 522 in South Brunswick. The shoulders can be used as regular lanes of traffic during the morning and evening rush hours.

The pilot segment connects with a current stretch of Route 1 that already authorizes shoulder usage (ending at Independence Way).

Segment of Route 1 that has been approved for a shoulder usage pilot program (Google Street View)

"I'm looking forward to seeing this project implemented and I'm confident it will have the same positive impact that now exists on Route 1 where this is in place and be so successful that it will also become permanent," Deputy Mayor Joe Camarota said.

Final design materials are expected to be submitted to DOT by the end of 2023. The timetable calls for construction to begin in the spring, with the shoulders open for travel by June 2024.

