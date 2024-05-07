🔷 Crash kills NJ man, hurts others

🔷 Teen driver was unlicensed

🔷 After guilty plea, light sentence

An 18-year-old man from Middlesex County has been sentenced to a light prison term after a deadly crash in the winter.

Manuel Centeno-Rodriguez, of North Brunswick, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto.

The three-vehicle crash killed 69-year-old Silverio Castro-Martinez, of New Brunswick, while also seriously hurting two others.

Route 130 at Renaissance Blvd (Google Maps) Route 130 at Renaissance Blvd (Google Maps) loading...

On Dec. 19 around 6:30 a.m., Centeno-Rodriguez was driving a Chevy Silverado without a valid license, when he struck a Volkswagen Golf that was stopped in traffic on Route 130 at Renaissance Boulevard in North Brunswick.

The Volkswagen was then pushed forward into an Acura RDX stopped in front of it, according to police.

Castro-Martinez, a rear passenger in the Golf, was killed while two others inside the same car were seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital.

On May 3, Centeno-Rodriguez was handed down a three-year sentence — 85% of which he must serve before becoming eligible for parole, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant