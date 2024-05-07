Opening date announced for NJ ShopRite that’s replacing Piscataway store
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — ShopRite's newest location, which calls itself the official supermarket of Rutgers, has an opening date.
Construction of the 93,000-square-foot supermarket is complete, and now it's ready for customers.
Wednesday, May 8 has been announced as the launch date for ShopRite in Hadley Commons Plaza, along Hadley Rd.
Opening day will start with a ribbon cutting event at 7 a.m.
The first 200 customers on line for the opening will get gift bags with product samples and coupons, the supermarket says.
Throughout the day, the store will feature in-store samplings. Food trucks and vendors are scheduled to offer free samples to shoppers as well.
SEE ALSO: Jersey Fresh timetable for 2024
The supermarket is still looking to hire workers. There's a hiring center in the same shopping plaza.
The new store is replacing the ShopRite in Piscataway, on Centennial Ave., which is closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
