SOUTH PLAINFIELD — ShopRite's newest location, which calls itself the official supermarket of Rutgers, has an opening date.

Construction of the 93,000-square-foot supermarket is complete, and now it's ready for customers.

Wednesday, May 8 has been announced as the launch date for ShopRite in Hadley Commons Plaza, along Hadley Rd.

Opening day will start with a ribbon cutting event at 7 a.m.

ShopRite of South Plainfield ShopRite of South Plainfield (Bill Denver) loading...

The first 200 customers on line for the opening will get gift bags with product samples and coupons, the supermarket says.

Throughout the day, the store will feature in-store samplings. Food trucks and vendors are scheduled to offer free samples to shoppers as well.

SEE ALSO: Jersey Fresh timetable for 2024

The supermarket is still looking to hire workers. There's a hiring center in the same shopping plaza.

The new store is replacing the ShopRite in Piscataway, on Centennial Ave., which is closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant