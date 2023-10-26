This is the drink you need for Halloween in NJ — Candy Corn Martini

🍸 A sweet treat cocktail perfect for Halloween

🍸 Learn how to make your own infused vodka

🍸 Use your leftover Candy Corn

If you are throwing a Halloween party or just looking to have something to sip while you dole candy to the neighborhood kiddies, this is the perfect cocktail.

You will need a couple days to prepare, but I promise it is worth it.

This concoction came about a few years ago when New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spade and I were trying to come up with the perfect Halloween cocktail.

This is what we came up with.

The most perfect Candy Corn Martini!

😝 But I don't like Candy Corn?

Ha! Neither do I!

Even if you don't like Candy Corn, you're going to live this cocktail.

You start with making your own Candy Corn infused vodka. It's not hard, and it's worth the effort.

Since I don’t like overly sweet drinks, I didn’t think I would like the finished product. I was wrong.

This is delicious. It’s really more dessert than a cocktail, but will perfectly cap any holiday party.

Candy Corn Martini Recipe

Many of the internet recipes call for using ginger beer. I don’t like ginger beer, so I substituted an orange cream soda.

What we created was a flavor similar to a Creamsicle, but still with a strong candy corn smell and flavor.

To make the Candy Corn infused vodka:

🍸 Fill a large mason jar (32 ounces) about ¼ full with candy corn

🍸 Fill the remaining jar with vodka (I use Titos) and let sit for 2-3 days

🍸 The candy corn will completely dissolve in the vodka.

To make the Candy Corn Martini:

🍸 Add 1 ½ ounces of candy corn infused vodka to a shaker full of ice

🍸 Add 3 ounces of orange cream soda

🍸 Gently shake for 30 seconds

🍸 Pour into chilled martini glass

🍸 Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream or a marshmallow and top with kernels of candy corn

