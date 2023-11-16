More schools repeal trans policy — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Freehold Township, NJ Votes To Repeal Trans Student Policy
Freehold Township schools are the latest to rescind Gov. Phil Murphy's transgender policy for students.
Saying the district needs to get back to the business of educating students, Freehold Township Board of Education President Michelle Lambert says she wants "to remove the divisiveness" that has surrounded this issue for months.
⬛ Public may be holding back needed info in homicide investigation
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP – Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago is looking to the public for help in solving a fatal shooting that happened just over a year ago.
Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune Township was shot multiple times late in the evening of October 6. 2022 while he sat in the driver's seat parked on Heck Avenue. Agolio-Stout was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
⬛ What to watch out for before terror strikes
The war between Israel and Hamas has created heightened tensions in New Jersey. But even before the war began, New Jersey was dealing with multiple threats from foreign actors and extremist groups operating in the Garden State.
New Jersey 101.5 presents a town hall-style discussion to explore the domestic and foreign terrorist threats facing New Jersey.
Experts educate New Jersey residents about how to identify threats and what to do when one’s personal safety is in jeopardy.
⬛ Boardwalk fire causes damage to Atlantic City casino
ATLANTIC CITY – A fire on the boardwalk damaged a hotel marquee and caused brief evacuations Wednesday afternoon.
City spokesman Andrew Kramer said the fire started outside the Resorts Casino Hotel around 3:50 p.m. It spread to an exterior wall and a marquee above the hotel's entrance. Thick black smoke could be seen above the boardwalk during the height of the fire.
⬛ Life-threatening alert issued for raisins distributed in NJ
Right on the heels of one fruit-based recall, New Jersey is dealing with yet another alert. And the timing couldn't be any worse with the holidays right around the corner.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, "USA Hookah, LLC dba Eltahan of Paterson, New Jersey is recalling 400 gm packages of Eltahan Golden Raisins, because it may contain undeclared sulfites."
Sulfites are chemicals that are used to preserve select foods and medications. They help extend the shelf life of certain products and reduce the risk of bacteria and spoilage.
