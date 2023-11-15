Public may be holding back needed info in NJ homicide investigation

Public may be holding back needed info in NJ homicide investigation

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office shield (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office /Canva)

🚨 Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune Township was shot multiple times in Oct. 2022

🚨 He was sitting in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP – Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago is looking to the public for help in solving a fatal shooting that happened just over a year ago.

Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune Township was shot multiple times late in the evening of October 6. 2022 while he sat in the driver's seat parked on Heck Avenue. Agolio-Stout was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Appeal to the heart

It is the second appeal Santiago has made to the public in the case.

“I cannot stress enough that as a community, we need to come together and share information that may assist our detectives in making an arrest. If you know something, we need you to please come forward," Santiago said in a statement in December.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township police at 732-988-8000.

