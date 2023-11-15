Public may be holding back needed info in NJ homicide investigation

🚨 Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune Township was shot multiple times in Oct. 2022

🚨 He was sitting in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP – Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago is looking to the public for help in solving a fatal shooting that happened just over a year ago.

Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune Township was shot multiple times late in the evening of October 6. 2022 while he sat in the driver's seat parked on Heck Avenue. Agolio-Stout was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Appeal to the heart

It is the second appeal Santiago has made to the public in the case.

“I cannot stress enough that as a community, we need to come together and share information that may assist our detectives in making an arrest. If you know something, we need you to please come forward," Santiago said in a statement in December.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township police at 732-988-8000.

