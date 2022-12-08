NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation.

At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to a report of shots fired on Heck Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered Devin Agolio-Stout in the driver's seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Stout succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

"The holiday season is upon us and we have a family who will no longer be celebrating with their loved one," said Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. "They deserve justice for the loss of their family member."

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Carrie Barlett at 732-988-8000.

"If you know something, we need you to please come forward," Santiago said.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 800-671-4400 or this site.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey at different points in world history