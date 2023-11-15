Boardwalk fire causes damage to Atlantic City casino

🔥 The fire started outside the Resorts Casino Hotel just before 4 p.m.

🔥 Some nearby businesses were evacuated

🔥 Resorts' marquee was damaged

ATLANTIC CITY – A fire on the boardwalk damaged a hotel marquee and caused brief evacuations Wednesday afternoon.

City spokesman Andrew Kramer said the fire started outside the Resorts Casino Hotel around 3:50 p.m. It spread to an exterior wall and a marquee above the hotel's entrance. Thick black smoke could be seen above the boardwalk during the height of the fire.

Several nearby businesses along the boardwalk were evacuated but the casino floor did not close.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Kramer.

Fire earlier this year

The fire was brought under control by approximately 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire under the boardwalk near Resorts in January caused an Atlantic City firefighter to fall through the boards. Atlantic City Prosecutor Will Reynolds said an investigation determined the fire originated in a homeless camp under the boardwalk that was later cleared out.

Resorts was the first casino to open in Atlantic City in 1976.

