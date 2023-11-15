Life-threatening alert issued for raisins distributed in NJ

Right on the heels of one fruit-based recall, New Jersey is dealing with yet another alert. And the timing couldn't be any worse with the holidays right around the corner.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, "USA Hookah, LLC dba Eltahan of Paterson, New Jersey is recalling 400 gm packages of Eltahan Golden Raisins, because it may contain undeclared sulfites."

Sulfites are chemicals that are used to preserve select foods and medications. They help extend the shelf life of certain products and reduce the risk of bacteria and spoilage.

Although sulfites are used in many products, there is a risk of an allergic reaction for those sensitive to the chemical. In severe cases, allergic reactions to sulfites have been known to be serious, potentially leading to death.

Golden Raisins Canva loading...

And it's this allergic reaction that stemmed the recall. Undeclared levels of sulfites have been found in select Eltahan Golden Raisins, which can cause illness to fatal allergic reactions in serious cases.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, "The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product which was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites."

A production breakdown has been blamed as the cause of the mishap. At this time, however, no cases have been reported, and all production of golden raisins has been paused until the issue is corrected.

Golden Raisins Canva loading...

Which packages are affected?

The affected packages of Eltahan Golden Raisins have a production date of January 2023 which can be found along the bottom right of the label. The best-buy date is also listed and marked as January 20, 2026.

The golden raisins were sold in a clear plastic bag with UPC 2337660022. The volume of the bags is listed as 400 grams.

As mentioned above, production has been halted until the problem surrounding sulfites is corrected. Also note, that the recall only affects golden raisins at this time.

Recalled bag of Eltahan Golden Raisinsa fda.gov (Canva) loading...

What should I do?

If you've purchased any of the affected Eltahan Golden Raisins, customers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase. A full refund will be issued.

For any questions or concerns, customers are asked to reach out to the Patterson, NJ, company directly. You can reach Eltahan via email at info@eltahan.com.

Or, you can call Eltahan directly at 862-239-9555.

