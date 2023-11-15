Fruit sold in New Jersey could leave you with abdominal pain

🔴 New Jersey is part of the 10 state cantaloupe recall

🔴 The brand of melon is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

🔴 The cantaloupes were sold in cardboard containers with a "Malichita" label

New Jersey is one of 10 states where a brand of cantaloupes grown in Arizona is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Trufresh is recalling all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the “Malichita” label.

The melons, sold between Oct. 16 and 23, were distributed directly to 10 states: Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida, and Canada. They would have reached consumers through retail produce markets.

TruFresh TruFresh loading...

The cantaloupes in cardboard containers bearing the “Malichita” label also have an individual PLU sticker placed on each of them. The top half of the sticker is white with the word “Malichita” written in script in black letters. The bottom of the PLU sticker is black and has the number “4050” displayed in white letters together with the words “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes to date, there is the possibility they are tainted with salmonella. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

TruFresh TruFresh loading...

Affected order numbers on the cantaloupes include: 0128556, 0128624, 0128630, 0128632, 0128640, 0128643, 0128644, 0128646, 0128648, 0128651, -0128656, 0128669, 0128680, 0128682, 0128683, 0128700, 0225200, 0225201, 0225206, 0225214, 0225219, 0225222, 0225226, 0225227, 0225228, 0419611, 0419629, 0419630, 0419636, 0419671, 0419688, 0419693, 0419696, 0419697, 0419704, 0419710, 0419718, 0419772, 0516255, 0516268, 0516271, 0516279, 0516301, 0612143, 0612144, 0612148, 0612154, 0612156, 0612158, 0612171, 0612190, 0612191, 0612197, 0612198, 0612209, 0612225

Consumers should check to see if they have the recalled melons at home. The FDA is advising them to not consume, serve, sell or distribute the melons. Instead, throw them out or return to them to the place of purchase.

Consumers may contact TruFresh for any additional information Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MST at (520) 394-7370.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom