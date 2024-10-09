Justin Timberlake bails on New Jersey concert — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

A 35-year-old Red Bank man has admitted spending years recording “upskirt” videos of women, including several juveniles, without their consent or knowledge.

In April, a Monmouth County grand jury returned a 67-count indictment against Christopher W. Cox, for at least eight different store incidents and two residential plumbing jobs that Cox had worked.

A New Jersey law signed in 2019 that promises a minimum-wage increase of at least a dollar each year recorded its final increase for most workers in January 2024, but the state's minimum pay will still rise again in 2025.

The minimum hourly payment for workers is going up in order to help folks keep up with the rising cost of living.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said on Tuesday that New Jersey's minimum wage will increase by 36 cents on Jan. 1.

BELLEVILLE — A seven-year-old New Jersey boy was afraid to return to school after a punishment left him outside cold and alone, according to a lawsuit.

The incident in the winter of 2023 was just one example of the institutional abuse faced by the second-grader at Belleville School #4, according to the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Essex County on Aug. 2.

His parents claim the school district protected abusive teachers and failed to stop bullying that left the boy in the hospital with a broken nose.

Your kid doesn't just enjoy scrolling through TikTok, they may be addicted to it.

New Jersey on Tuesday announced that it is suing the social media giant for "unlawful practices" that are harming the safety and mental health of the state's youth.

New Jersey was one of several states to make the move, along with the District of Columbia.

The suit, which comes after a multiyear investigation, alleges TikTok violates the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, misrepresenting itself as a safe and appropriate platform.

Justin Timberlake had another bad night in the Tri-State Tuesday, and this time, his fans had a bad night, too.

Timberlake abruptly cancelled his concert at the Prudential Center in Newark Tuesday just 75-minutes before showtime.

The singer posted word of a "injury that is preventing me from performing" to social media at 5:45 Tuesday night - ahead of his 7pm show. He didn't share any other info about the injury or say if he'll be able to perform in Philadelphia as scheduled on Friday.

Timberlake was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor this summer; he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor traffic violation last month as part of a plea deal.

